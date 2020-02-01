Patricia “Paddy” A. Disbrow
0 entries

Patricia “Paddy” A. Disbrow

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

March 17, 1955 — Jan. 28, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Patricia “Paddy” A. Disbrow, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at home with her family at her side.

She was born on March 17, 1955 in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of the late Michael O’Keefe and Anna Baranski O’Keefe.

Paddy was a devoted and loving mother and homemaker, she was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays.

Paddy enjoyed boating with her family at the Crescent Boat Club. She was the past President of the Wilton Fire Auxiliary. She enjoyed horseback riding and playing with her grandchildren. She was fond of long trips to nowhere and her heart resides at the Great Sacandaga Lake where the family had a camp. Some of you will remember her from her Wilton Coffee Shop where you were always welcomed with a smile.

Paddy is survived by her husband and love of her life, Keith F. Disbrow Sr. of 45 years; sons, Keith Disbrow Jr. (Melissa), Christopher Disbrow (Lisa), Patrick Disbrow; daughter, Jessica Disbrow (Tom Howe); brothers, Michael O’Keefe, Thomas O’Keefe (Lucielle); sister, Kathy Conroy (Brian); brothers and sisters-in-law, Kathy Pisani (Larry), Kurt Disbrow (Connie); grandchildren, Justin, Joseph, Vance, Kayla, Ryan, Sean, Eric, Skyler, Thomas, Isabella, Charlotte; and many nieces, nephews and friends who will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Madison; sisters, Roseanne O’Keefe, Arlene Tysver; and her brother, William O’Keefe.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. The family extends an invitation to join them for further fellowship at the Wilton Firehouse, 270 Ballard Road, Wilton, NY 12831.

For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

To send flowers to the family of Patricia Disbrow, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 2
Viewing
Sunday, February 2, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Viewing begins.
Feb 2
2nd Viewing
Sunday, February 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's 2nd Viewing begins.
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
11:00AM
Compassionate Funeral Care
402 Maple Avenue
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Patricia's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News