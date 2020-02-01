March 17, 1955 — Jan. 28, 2020

GANSEVOORT — Patricia “Paddy” A. Disbrow, age 64, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at home with her family at her side.

She was born on March 17, 1955 in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of the late Michael O’Keefe and Anna Baranski O’Keefe.

Paddy was a devoted and loving mother and homemaker, she was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays.

Paddy enjoyed boating with her family at the Crescent Boat Club. She was the past President of the Wilton Fire Auxiliary. She enjoyed horseback riding and playing with her grandchildren. She was fond of long trips to nowhere and her heart resides at the Great Sacandaga Lake where the family had a camp. Some of you will remember her from her Wilton Coffee Shop where you were always welcomed with a smile.