March 29, 1941—Nov. 5, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Patricia P. Roberts passed into eternal life on Nov. 5, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Patricia was born on March 29, 1941, daughter of the late Ruse Powell and Barbara (Harris) Slater.

She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund Roberts; survived by daughter, Susan Roberts; sister, Bobby Hartwell; stepchildren: Scott Roberts (Caroline), Mark Roberts (Martha), Brian Roberts, Sueellen Roberts, Michael Roberts (Adele); numerous grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and church family.

Patricia adored her husband, Edmund Roberts as he did her. She had a positive impact on the Roberts family.

She was faithful servant in Faith Bible Church, where she taught Sunday School and Children’s Church for many years. Patricia attended the Philadelphia College of the Bible, where she put that experience to good use. She retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs, having assisted many of our local Veterans.

This bible verse would sum up her beliefs; 2 Corinthians Chapter 5 verse 8; We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.

Per Patricia’s wishes, there will be no calling or viewing hours. Internment will be in Glens Falls City Cemetery. A memorial service will be planned in the near future.