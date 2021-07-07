Patricia Oathout

Pat made a wonderful life in Granville. She will be missed because of all the voids she filled in places no one knew there were voids. She was a valued volunteer at the Pember Library and Museum. She loved doing crafts with the children. She taught the art of quilling to adults for many, many years, in addition to being an avid reader. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library who could always be counted on to help at the book sales or any task that needed completing. Pat was a member of the Granville Lioness Club and the Mettowee Seniors and was involved in a craft group there. Pat was a member of the Granville Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for a number of years. Granville was lucky that her map brought her here.