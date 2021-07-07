Patricia Oathout

Sept. 4, 1927—June 30, 2021
GRANVILLE — Patricia Gay Osbelt Oathout passed away peacefully at her home on June 30, 2021.
Pat was born on September 4, 1927, in Ithaca, NY. She lived for a long time in Springfield, MA where she worked at Massachusetts Mutual Insurance Co. When she and her husband retired, they decided to move to upstate New York to live the country life.
Pat made a wonderful life in Granville. She will be missed because of all the voids she filled in places no one knew there were voids. She was a valued volunteer at the Pember Library and Museum. She loved doing crafts with the children. She taught the art of quilling to adults for many, many years, in addition to being an avid reader. She was also a member of the Friends of the Library who could always be counted on to help at the book sales or any task that needed completing. Pat was a member of the Granville Lioness Club and the Mettowee Seniors and was involved in a craft group there. Pat was a member of the Granville Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for a number of years. Granville was lucky that her map brought her here.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harry Barnes Oathout after 52 years of marriage. Survivors are her children: Emily Gay Hilder (Leslie) and Timothy Arnold Oathout all of Hudson Falls. She was blessed with a granddaughter, Carrie Ricketts (Harold) and two great grandchildren: Joseph M. Freiberger and Alisa M Freiberger.
A funeral service, will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1 PM with the Rev. Jerry McKinney presiding. Friends may call from Noon until the time of the service.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com
