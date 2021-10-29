March 17, 1946—Oct. 24, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Patricia May (Tifft) Hall, 75, of Hudson Falls passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.

Born in Bennington, VT on March 17, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Orla Tifft and Ella (Hay) Williams.

Patricia received her High School Diploma in 2014. She was so proud of this accomplishment at the age of 68, showing it’s never too late to obtain your goals. Patricia was a very strong and determined women with a side of feistiness and didn’t enjoy being told what to do. She worked at Native Textiles, Aroxy Dry Cleaners for over 25 years and was an Associate at Rt. 9 Walmart, Queensbury, where she retired 2017.

Patricia enjoyed watching NASCAR, attend bluegrass jamborees, enjoyed cooking, favorite to the family was her spaghetti and meatballs and her famous old-fashioned donuts. She also loved a good ole-fashion barbecue with family and friends. Additionally, she loved traveling with her oldest daughter, with her highlights being San Diego and Monterey, CA, Groton, CT, and Washington, D.C.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 20 years, Roy Hall, who passed away in 2017.

Patricia is survived by her children: Sandra Ella (Edson) Williamson of South Glens Falls, Marie Annette Edson-Fleming of Glens Falls, Thomas (Denise) McDonald of Fort Edward, and Cinnamon Patricia (Todd) Balcom of Granville; sisters: Ruth (Frank) Robyck of Mechanicsville and Yvonne Dennison of Clemons; grandchildren: Stephen (Aimee) Williamson, Tyller Williamson and Ivan Quiroz Bautista, Jorell Williamson, Ryan Williamson, Andrew Edson, Alex McDonald, Brooke McDonald, Neil McDonald, Christopher, Anthony and Philip Balcom; great-grandchildren: Jazmyn Edson, Summer Williamson, Scott and John McDonald, Daisy and Skylar McDonald; and several nieces, nephews; and cousins

Calling hours will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., November 2, 2021, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls.

A service will be at 6:00 p.m. following the calling hours.

Burial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., November 3, 2021, at West Rupert Cemetery, Rt. 153, West Rupert, VT 05776.

Memorial contributions in memory of Patricia may be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Special Thank You to Glens Falls Hospital ER and Tower 6 Staff, Dr. France, Dr. Chaudry and Dr. Bain, Mt. Zion Ministry Team for their dedication and continued support during this difficult time.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.