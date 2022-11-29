April 10, 1937—Nov. 26, 2022

CAMBRIDGE — Patricia Margaret Cochrane Quillio Hepp, 85, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born April 10, 1937 in Paterson, New Jersey, Pat was the daughter of Samuel and Ann (Anderson) Cochrane of North Haledon.

Growing up, Pat played the piano and worked at the family delicatessen in Haledon, NJ. Pat graduated from Hawthorne High School in 1955 and started at the Bell Telephone Company in Albany, NY, retiring from the phone company after more than 20 years. She was an avid reader, an accomplished Master Gardener, and wonderful cook. Pat married her high school sweetheart Louis Quillio, who passed away in 1963, and was fortunate to marry again to Edward Hepp, who passed away in 2019.

Pat is survived by her sister, June Cochrane Westlin of Pompton Lakes, NJ and her brother, Samuel Cochrane and sister-in-law, Christina of Johnsonville, NY; her son, Louis Quillio and wife, Joan of Castro Valley, CA; her daughter, Susan Quillio and husband, Tim Holmes of Greenwich, NY; her daughter, Heather Hepp and husband, Crighton Minges of Liberty, Maine; her daughter, Pamela Hepp Schmuhl of Hampton, NH; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for friends and family will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10:30 am at the South Cambridge United Methodist Church, Route 59-A, Cambridge, NY 12816 with refreshments to follow at Pat and Ed’s home at 97 Route 74, Buskirk, NY 12028.

Donations in lieu of flowers and in memory of Pat can be made to the Greenwich Free Library, 148 Main Street, Greenwich, NY 12834 or the South Cambridge United Methodist Church.