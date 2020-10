BOLTON LANDING — Patricia M. Van Valkenburgh, 81 of Bolton Landing entered into rest on Saturday October 10, 2020.

Patricia was the daughter of William and Kathryn Raferty Elliott. Patricia was a 1957 graduate of Not Terrace High school in Schenectady, NY. She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Bolton Landing. She was employed for many years at the Elliott Buick auto dealership in Schenectady, NY. Patricia loved the Town of Bolton and could not imagine living anywhere else. Patricia was an avid golfer, loved to hike and most importantly, spending time with family and friends.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband Albert Van Valkenburgh, two brothers: Georg Elliott and William Elliott, Jr.

Patricia is survived by her sons: Michael (Claire) Van Valkenburgh of Highland, NY and Edward Van Valkenburgh of Albany, NY; her brother, Michael Elliott of Bolton Landing; and grandchildren: Alex, Maggie and Liam Van Valkenburgh; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.