Jan. 24, 1942 — April 29, 2020

HADLEY — It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia M. Mann announces her passing on April 29, 2020 at the age of 78.

Patricia was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Glens Falls to her parents Albert and Mildred Gilbert. She was a proud alumnus of the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. She was married to Robert E. Brooks II for 17 years, with whom she had five children that she raised alone. She later married David Mann who passed away March 26, 2013.

Patricia was a loving and giving member of the community. She enjoyed going to church gatherings and hosting Thursday night knitting club.

Along with her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brother-in-law Ronald Brooks Sr.