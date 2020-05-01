Jan. 24, 1942 — April 29, 2020
HADLEY — It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia M. Mann announces her passing on April 29, 2020 at the age of 78.
Patricia was born on Jan. 24, 1942, in Glens Falls to her parents Albert and Mildred Gilbert. She was a proud alumnus of the Hadley-Luzerne Central School District. She was married to Robert E. Brooks II for 17 years, with whom she had five children that she raised alone. She later married David Mann who passed away March 26, 2013.
Patricia was a loving and giving member of the community. She enjoyed going to church gatherings and hosting Thursday night knitting club.
Along with her parents, Patricia is preceded in death by her brother-in-law Ronald Brooks Sr.
She is survived by her sisters: Kay Brooks of Stony Creek and Dorthy Russell, along with her husband, Thomas, of Hadley; her children, Robert E. Brooks III and his wife, Tammy, of Stony Creek, Albert J. Brooks and his wife, Renee, of Hadley, Joy R. Brooks-Bundrick and her husband, Damien, of Queensbury, Matthew Brooks and his wife, Anjali Das-Brooks, of Georgia and Christopher S. Brooks and his wife, Suzanne, of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Robert E. Brooks IV and his wife, Angela, AJ Brooks, Cherie Brooks, Logan Brooks and his wife, Alissa, Keanu Brooks, Abigail Brooks and Jessica Brooks; great-grandchildren, Robert E. Brooks V, Maddison Brooks and Benjamin Brooks and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current health crisis, there will be no calling hours scheduled.
A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at a later date and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
