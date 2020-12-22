Patricia Louise Shannon Leonard

When they moved to Seabrook Island, SC, the ocean sang to her and she started sending her poems to the local paper. The editor encouraged her to continue by printing over 40 poems. In 1983 she had a poem published in Carolina Voices, an Anthology of North and South Carolina poets. Her first book of poetry, Sea Shells and Laughing Gulls, was published in 1984. During that 60th year of her life, she also took jumping lessons at Seabrook Stables and enjoyed long beach rides. The egrets and uprooted trees called to her to capture their essence, as did many families to have her take their family portraits. She was on the Loggerhead Turtle Patrol and shared magical moonlit nights with her loved ones on the Barrier Islands. She reveled in the mysteries of eggs being laid and the scurrying of new hatchlings. Following her bliss, Pat achieved a graduate certificate in professional photography through The New York Institute of Photography. She began giving slideshow and poetry readings throughout the Charleston area. She was a member of The National League of Pen Women and The Poetry Society of South Carolina. Pat was profoundly affected when she shared the stage at the Dock Street Theatre with Coleman Banks, reading Rumi, during The Spoleto Art Festival, in Charleston.