March 16, 1940—Oct. 6, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Patricia (Kane) Eckert, 81, of South Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, in the company of her loved ones after a long illness.

Pat was born March 16, 1940, to Catherine (O’Malley) and Dennis Kane, Sr., in Boston, MA. Although she arrived a day early for the “wearing of the green,” she never forgot her Irish roots and proudly celebrated them throughout her life!

She was a graduate of Dedham High School and went on to spend a full career in a supervisory capacity with Niagara Mohawk in Saratoga and Albany.

Pat was married to James Eckert and together they raised three children in Wilton: Wendy, James (Jaime) and Dennis “Chip.” Later on in life she adopted and raised her two granddaughters: Kelsey and Mandy Eckert.

She was predeceased by her parents; son, James Eckert; sister, Kathy Ciccone; brother, Frank Kane; and granddaughter, Kelsey Eckert.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Wendy Eckert; son, Dennis “Chip” Eckert and wife, Tammy; daughter-in-law, Barbara Eckert; brother, Dennis Kane; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins; and many dear friends and neighbors.