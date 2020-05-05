× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jan. 23, 1957 — April 30, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — It is with great sadness that we inform you that Patricia Jayne (Allen) Mattison passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born at the Glens Falls hospital on Jan. 23, 1957. She spent her years from that point forward enjoying life to the fullest with all those who passed through or forward with her during her life.

Everyone in her life knew her as extremely kind, loving, and nurturing. She loved educating others and spent most of her life doing so. During the late 1980’s and early 90’s she ran the Youth Arts and Crafts program at the Moreau Recreation Park with her children in tow. Most of her career however, 28 years, was spent as a teacher’s aide at the Oliver W. Winch Middle School. She loved interacting with the students and teachers on a daily basis. Helping to educate others was something she took great pride in at work, in her leisure, and at home. Along with education, Patricia loved being part of the teams at Pat Russo’s Dugout and later, The Talk of the Town. She made many friends in her years as a waitress and hostess and loved each and every one of them.