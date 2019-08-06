Patricia Jacobs (McCarthy)

Jan. 28, 1936 — Aug. 2, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Patricia “Pat” Jacobs (McCarthy), 83, a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 surrounded by family in her home after a short illness.
Born on Jan. 28, 1936 at Glens Falls Hospital, she was the daughter of the late Jere and Laura (Campbell) McCarthy.
She grew up on Third Street in Glens Falls and graduated from Saint Mary’s Academy in 1954.
Pat married George “Jake” Jacobs in 1956, and the couple resided in the home that they built on Oneida Street for 58 years.
She worked at New York Telephone Company as a switchboard operator as a young woman, and after her marriage was a stay-at-home mother to her daughter, Marie. She also babysat children in her home for many years. In her later years, she also cared lovingly for Marie’s children, Andrea and Daniel, throughout their childhoods.
Pat was a skilled baker of the world’s best pie crust, and especially enjoyed baking apple pies. She also loved to crochet afghans and read mystery novels. She adored camels, and her diverse collection was ever-growing. She could often be found caring painstakingly for her marigolds, hostas, tiger lilies and other flowers in the summer, or playing solitaire at the kitchen table in winter.
She and Jake were longtime members of the community at the Talk of the Town restaurant. They enjoyed spending winters together in Florida for many years, where she especially loved to visit Sea World.
She was a member of and volunteer at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Glens Falls in her early life, and a member of Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church in her later years.
Survivors include her husband of 63 years, George “Jake” Jacobs; her daughter, Marie Jacobs Johnston; her brother, Richard “Dick” McCarthy (Nancy); and her grandchildren, Andrea (Johnston) Jacobs and Daniel Johnston.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at St. George’s Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls, with visitation preceding the service at 10 a.m.
Patricia will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery immediately following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s memory may be made to St. George’s Antiochian Orthodox Church.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
