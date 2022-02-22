 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Patricia J. Venner

Patricia J. Venner

Jan. 27, 1941—Feb. 16, 2022

SCHROON LAKE — Patricia J. Venner, 81, passed away Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Elderwood of Ticonderoga SNF.

Patricia was born January 27, 1941, in Ticonderoga, NY, the daughter of the late Ernest and Delvina (Johndrow) Wathsock.

Patricia was a graduate of Schroon Lake Central School and then married the love of her life Frederick J. Venner.

Patricia was employed as a waitress at Frontier Town Restaurant, Pitkin’s Restaurant, Drake’s Restaurant, and then became a food service employee at the Schroon Lake Central School from where she retired.

She loved to crochet and knit, and in her younger days met weekly with her neighborhood friends, crocheting and knitting.

Her children and grandchildren were the love of her life.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Frederick Venner of Schroon Lake; her daughters: Beverly (Paul) Cooper and Brenda (Bruce) Caza, both of Schroon Lake; her son Charles (Holly) Venner of Keene, NY; her sister Nancy Java of Mineville, NY; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Elderwood for the wonderful care they provided Patricia during her time there.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. A graveside service, to be announced, will take place in the spring, at the Severance Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials take the form of donations to the Schroon Lake Emergency Squad, Schroon Lake, NY 12870.

To offer online condolences, please visit: edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.

