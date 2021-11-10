Feb. 10, 1930—Nov. 7, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Patricia J. John, 91, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2021. She has been called home by the Lord and is once again joined with her beloved Eddie.

She was born February 10, 1930 in Schenectady, NY, the daughter of the late Maurice and Pearl (Berger) Clear.

Pat attended St. Mary’s Elementary School in Hudson Falls and graduated from Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1947. Pat loved sports and was voted Super Sportswoman her senior year.

Upon graduation, Pat worked at the Glens Falls Insurance Company. She volunteered at many organizations, among them being St. Michael’s School, St. Mary’s Academy, Girl Scouts, Sandy Hill Historical Library, Charles R. Wood Office for the Double H Hole in the Woods, and the Moreau Community Center.

Pat was employed at Sandy Hill Iron and Brass for 25 years.

Patricia was extremely selfless, always thinking about and doing for others before herself. Pat’s quick wit, kindness, and beautiful, precious smile warmed everyone’s heart. Let us always meet each other with smile, for the smile is the beginning of love (Mother Teresa).

Pat is predeceased by the love of her life, Eddie. They celebrated 61 years of a wonderful marriage, a companionship filled with an abundance of love and joy; hiking the Adirondacks, picnics in Vermont, and traveling to Myrtle Beach and Maine, are a few highlights of their life together — truly a journey unforgettable.

Besides her parents and beloved husband, Pat was also predeceased by her brothers, Alfred Clear and Richard Clear (Mabel) and sister, Frances Clear.

Patricia is survived by her loving daughter, Terri Collins; son-in-law, Mark; her loving sister, June Harvey McGrath; brother, Peter Clear (Karen); sister-in-law, Pauline Clear; and several adoring nieces and nephews.

Pat’s kind, caring, generous, gentle, and loving heart will always be remembered. She enriched so many lives and made this world a better place. Thank you, dear Lord, for blessing us with such an amazing woman, our angel on Earth.

Relatives and friends may call from 3:00–5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services and burial will be celebrated 9:00 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s/St. Alphonsus School, 10-12 Church Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Heartfelt thanks to the Wesley Community, especially the staff on 2 Hathorn and to Saratoga Hospice for their care, compassion, comfort and dedicated service to Pat. You are loved.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.