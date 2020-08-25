June 24, 1943 — Aug 21, 2020

CORINTH — Patricia I. Matraw, 77, of West Maple Street, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 24, 1943 in Ticonderoga, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Gonyo.

Pat attended Crown Point Central School.

She married Robert G. Matraw on Aug. 6, 1967 in Crown Point and the couple first resided in Crown Point for several years before moving to Corinth in 1985, where they currently were residing.

Pat was employed for Gaslight Village in Lake George as a games manager and worked at Walmart in Wilton until her retirement in 2002.

She was a member of the Gospel Lighthouse Church of Hudson Falls.

She also served as a Cub Scout Den Leader in both Crown Point and Corinth for several years.

Pat enjoyed camping, gardening, fishing, sewing and quilting, and loved her animals, especially her beloved dogs. She also was an avid New York Yankees fan, and enjoyed being with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by two brothers, Ronald Gonyo and Robert Gonyo Jr.