April 18, 1934 — March 20, 2020
ARGYLE — Patricia Hoffis, 85, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on April 18, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Josephine (Vandervalk) Harrington.
On Nov. 17, 1957, Patricia married Louis G. Hoffis Sr. at St. George’s Church in South Glens Falls, New York. Patricia graduated from Plattsburgh State Teachers College with a Bachelor of Science degree in school nurse teaching. She worked as a School Nurse teacher and as Registered Nurse at Glens Falls Hospital in the emergency room. Later, she and her husband, Louis, founded the Chateau De Louis Restaurant which was a premier dining, banquet and catering business for 30 years. Pat owned and operated Hoffis Farm Greenhouse and Antiques. She had an amazing green thumb and was well-known for her hardy tomato and flowering plants. She enjoyed collectibles, antiques, and couldn’t pass up a yard sale.
Pat was very civic minded. She helped establish the Argyle Garage Sale weekend and the Hoffis Farm 4th of July Flea Market which supported the local emergency services. She was involved in several organizations including Zonta, Daughters of the American Revolution, American Cancer Society, PTA, and 4-H. Pat was a Cub Scout Den mother, a Deacon at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, and an Honorary member of the J.A.Barkley Hose Co. No 1.
Pat loved cooking for anyone that would join the family for the traditional Sunday family dinner. She treated everyone as family and was humbly called mother by everyone.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband, Louis G. Hoffis Sr., and her sister, Diantha Harrington.
Left to cherish her memory include her three sons, Louis G. Hoffis Jr. (Sandra), Phillip J. Hoffis (Em), and David P. Hoffis; her brothers, Clyde Harrington (Dee), Jon Harrington (Susan); and her brother-in-law, George Hoffis Jr.; her beloved grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Amanda, Danielle and Jon; her great-grandchildren, Aden, Chase, Hunter, Maison, Graysen and Gavin; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her honorably adopted son, Dr. John O’Connor.
Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family later in the year when the flowers are in bloom as Pat would want.
Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Argyle Presbyterian Church C/O Memorial Fund P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809, and the J.A.Barkley Hose Co.No.1, P.O Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809. To view Pat’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuenralhome.com.
