Patricia Hoffis

Pat loved cooking for anyone that would join the family for the traditional Sunday family dinner. She treated everyone as family and was humbly called mother by everyone.

In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her husband, Louis G. Hoffis Sr., and her sister, Diantha Harrington.

Left to cherish her memory include her three sons, Louis G. Hoffis Jr. (Sandra), Phillip J. Hoffis (Em), and David P. Hoffis; her brothers, Clyde Harrington (Dee), Jon Harrington (Susan); and her brother-in-law, George Hoffis Jr.; her beloved grandchildren, Luke, Logan, Amanda, Danielle and Jon; her great-grandchildren, Aden, Chase, Hunter, Maison, Graysen and Gavin; as well as several nieces and nephews; and her honorably adopted son, Dr. John O’Connor.

Due to the recent health crisis no public services will be held. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family later in the year when the flowers are in bloom as Pat would want.

Memorial donations may be made in Pat’s name to the Argyle Presbyterian Church C/O Memorial Fund P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809, and the J.A.Barkley Hose Co.No.1, P.O Box 263, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St. Argyle, NY 12809. To view Pat’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuenralhome.com.

