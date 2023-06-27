March 11, 1962—June 21, 2023

SOUTH GLENS FALLS—Patricia (Greene) Ingersoll, 61, of South Glens Falls passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2023. Born March 11, 1962 in Glens Falls to the late Monford Greene, Jr. and Blanche (Facto) Greene.

Patti attended and graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1981. She attended Royal Barber and Beauty School achieving her Barber and Cosmetology training and license.

Patti was currently employed by Angio Dynamics in Queensbury. She previously worked at Margaret Murphy School, Target, Webb Graphics and various barber/hair salons in the area.

Patti is survived by the love of her life, Tim Dwyer of South Glens Falls; her children: Nicole Ingersoll of Warrensburg and Mackenzie Ingersoll of Hartford; Tim’s children and their families: Travis (Bri) Dwyer of Fort Edward and Carissa (Scott) Maynard of South Glens Falls; sisters: Sue (Lee) Peck of Argyle and Carol (Jim) Baker of Sebastian, Fla.; nieces and their families: Ashlee (Jesse) Brown of Saratoga Springs and Sara (Colton) Gregory of Summerville, S.C.; step-nephews and their families: Tim Baker from Rocklin, Calif. and Jimmy Baker from Port Henry and Brian Baker from Moriah; and “the girls”: Sugar and Rosie.

There will be a memorial gathering on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Patti and Tim’s home at 122 Bluebird Road, Fort Edward at 11 a.m. to celebrate Patti’s life.

If you wish please send donations to your choice of Animal Shelter/Organization in Patti’s name.

Arrangements are under the care of Mason Funeral Home in Fort Ann, NY.