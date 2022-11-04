June 20, 1940—Nov. 2, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Patricia Fitchett, 82, of Lake Luzerne, NY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022. Surrounded by her family at home.

Born on June 20, 1940, in the Bronx. She was the daughter of the late James F. Bradley and Jessie (Cafiero) Bradley of Wantagh, NY.

Pat was a member of the first graduating class of Seaford HS 1958, where she participated in field hockey, basketball and softball and was voted most outstanding female athlete.

At Seaford High, she would meet the love of her life Bill. Four years later, they were married and enjoyed the next 60 years together. Pat and Bill raised their family, Glenn, Wendy and Scott in Hauppauge NY. In addition to being a loving mother of three children, she was employed at Estee Lauder for 25 years.

Upon retiring in 2002, they moved full time to their Adirondack cabin on Forest Lake. It is here that they spent their free time hiking, skiing, biking and golfing.

Pat has been a member of the Cronin’s Golf Club where she enjoyed playing golf with the “Gore-geous Golfers.” She belonged to the Backwoods Ski Club at Gore Mountain, where she has been a seasons’ pass holder for over 50 years.

You could find Pat ringing a cowbell at many of her grandchildren’s sporting events. She also enjoyed many performances at Proctors Theater with her friends and attended Saratoga Racecourse every year and often would be seen walking her beloved Zoey around the lakes by her home.

In her spare time, she also volunteered at Glens Falls Hospital greeting families of patients. Pat always looked forward to the annual family vacation to Duck, North Carolina on the Outer Banks. If you were lucky enough to have met her, you would soon find out what a ray of sunshine she was. Pat was always socializing and constantly making new friends.

In addition to her parents, her beloved brother, James Bradley of Lake Luzerne NY, predeceased her.

Survivors in addition to her beloved husband Bill; are her children: Glenn Fitchett and his wife Dina Fitchett of East Islip NY, Wendy Chocko of Lake Luzerne NY, Scott Fitchett and Heather Murphy of Kirkwood NY; she will be missed by her grandchildren: Hillary Chocko of Hoboken, NJ, Gregory Chocko of NY, NY, and Corey Fitchett of Bethpage, NY; her brother, Gregory Bradley and his wife Elizabeth Bradley of Southern Shores, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George.

Family and friends may call from 5–7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center in memory of Pat Fitchett — 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.