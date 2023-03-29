QUEENSBURY — Patricia Ferari, 65, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2023. Pat approached life with unwavering optimism, an appreciation for simple joys that never faded following her diagnosis with ovarian cancer. Born in Syracuse, NY to Anna and Donald Kuntz, Pat experienced an idyllic childhood surrounded by loving family and friends that have remained important people in her life.

Pat always had a calling for helping others, and after attending SUNY Geneseo she began a long and inspirational career as a special education teacher. Pat always taught with love and a fabulous sense of humor. She was a true believer that all of her students were destined to play an important role in this world, a view that she carried with her outside the classroom as well. She raised her children to know that everyone is deserving of love, and that no one should be judged based on their current circumstances. She was a confidante and support system for many.

Pat’s greatest joys in life were her family, her friends and her dogs. She loved nothing more than dancing around the house with her grandchildren and laughing with the people she loved. Pat’s favorite place was the beach, and we will always feel her warmth from above when hearing the ocean waves and smelling the salty sea air.

Pat is survived by her loving husband, Tom; brother, David Kuntz; children: Andrea (Jamie) Lewis, Cayla Ferari, and Jonathan (Molly) Houghtling; as well as her four grandchildren: Phoebe, Maisie, Beckett and Nell Lewis. Her family will always treasure their memories of her as an amazing wife, sister, mom and Gaga.

Calling hours will be held at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 3-5 p.m. A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 400 Glen Street, Glens Falls, on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center or High Peaks Hospice. Our sincerest thanks to the staff at these organizations for their compassionate care.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.