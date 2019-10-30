Dec. 21, 1935 — Oct. 27, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — It is with profound sadness that the family of Patricia Ernst Jennings announces her passing on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Patricia was born on the family farm in Johnsonville on Dec. 21, 1935 to her parents, Wilhelm and Martha Ella Elisabeth Ernst. She was the youngest of their five children.
Patricia began her education in a one-room school on the family farm, but graduated as salutatorian from Cambridge Central School in 1950 at the age of 14. In high school she met her wonderful future husband, Rupert Jennings Jr., and after marrying in South Shaftsbury, Vermont, they shared 60-plus years of marriage.
Pat was a remarkable woman in ways too numerous to count. She possessed boundless energy, a lifelong love of learning, a great love for the outdoors where she would hike with her children and grandchildren and encourage them to love and respect the out of doors as well. She also was extraordinarily intelligent and had uncompromising love for her family. She and Rupert had four children and Pat was a “stay at home” mom until after her youngest was in school. She babysat numerous children as well, nurturing them along with her own. If Pat did not know how to do something, she simply taught herself to do it. She became a wonderful seamstress, pianist, vocalist, cook, tutor and role model for her children. She was a voracious reader who passed her love of reading and learning to her children. She was a fierce supporter of lifelong learning for all, and this led her to become a board member at the Cambridge Public Library and later led her to become heavily involved in the expansion project of the library itself. She was proud that each of her children graduated from college and worked in fields that they loved.
After her children were all in school, Pat began a career at Jerome E. Wright in Cambridge. She taught herself how to use computers and became a trusted and integral member of their staff until her retirement. She then jumped happily into her next career as “Oma” as she was known to her grandchildren. She adored spoiling them, playing with them and teaching them whatever they wanted to learn. They all loved going to Oma and Opa’s house.
Left to mourn her loss but cherish their memories of Patricia are her devoted husband, Rupert Jennings Jr.; her son, Rupert III (Chuck) and his wife, Carol; and her daughters, Catharine and her husband, James Kilby, Lynn and her husband, Jeffrey Meyer, and Elisabeth (Lisa) and her husband, Tony VanGessel. She also leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Sarah Meyer Wilde, Stephanie Meyer Edwards, Faith Robinson Jennings, Rupert Robinson Jennings, James Tyler Kilby and Andrew Jennings Kilby; her great-grandchildren, Jennings Taylor Tobin Wilde and Madeline Elisabeth Meyer Wilde; and her beloved nieces, Elaine Hendricks and Sheila Nelson.
In accordance to Patricia’s wishes, there will be no formal calling hours or funeral services. A private service for the family will be held at a later date.
Donations in Patricia’s honor may be made to her beloved Cambridge Public Library, Children’s Book Fund.
Patricia’s family would like to extend sincere, heartfelt thanks to the staff of Crescent Manor Nursing home for the nine-plus years of compassionate, professional and loving care provided to Patricia and her family during her time in their care.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the Jennings family.
