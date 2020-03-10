Aug. 8, 1961 — March 7, 2020
WHITEHALL/SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Patricia E. (Frost) Wrobel, 58, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a long illness.
Born Aug. 8, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Beatrice (McDermott) Frost and the late George C. Frost.
Patricia graduated from South Glens Falls High School and attended SUNY Herkimer.
On July 19, 1997, Patricia married her best friend, Kerry Wrobel. They loved traveling together, especially going on Caribbean cruises, to Florida, and to Wells, Maine.
Patricia could often be found tending to her perennial flower gardens, she also enjoyed reading. She loved her dog, Dutch, as well as her cats, but most of all enjoyed gathering with her family and friends. Patricia especially adored her granddaughter, Karley. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her father, Patricia is predeceased by her stepson, Brenton Wrobel, and her mother-in-law, Hazel Wrobel.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 23 years, Kerry Wrobel; her stepdaughter Brittany Matice; her granddaughter Karley Matice; her mother, Beatrice Frost; her siblings, Richard Frost, David Frost, Nancy DeAngelis (John), and Cindy Frost; her brothers-in law, Kyle Wrobel (Stephanie) and Ty Wrobel (Karen Karnes); her sister-in-law Holly Wheeler (Ken); her father-in-law Mahlon Wrobel, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.
A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s name can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
