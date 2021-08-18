 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patricia Dowett
0 entries

Patricia Dowett

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia Dowett

Nov. 30, 1945—Aug. 5, 2021

GRANVILLE — Patricia Dowett, 75, of Granville passed away after an illness on August 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born November 30, 1945 in Little Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anne and John Shepardson. She was predeceased by her sisters: Natalie Shepardson, Lois Forness, and Janet MacLeay.

Pat grew up in Little Falls, NY. She met the love of her life, John Dowett, Jr. They married on August 22, 1970. They lived in Little Falls with their four children, then moved to Granville in 1977 and had two more children. Pat enjoyed crafting, dominoes, cards and bingo. Pat was a devoted grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Pat’s greatest role, albeit too short, began on July 27 when she welcomed her first great grandchild, Adelaide Ricci, to this world. Pat was a communicant of St. Mary’s in Granville and then St. Frances Cabrini in West Pawlet, VT.

Pat is survived by her six children: Amy and Julie Dowett of Granville, NY, John Dowett of Burlington, VT, Lisa and (James) Ingber of Greenwich, NY, Janet and (Robyn) Battaile of Burlington, VT, and David Dowett of Cohoes, NY. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Emily Dowett of Gansevort, NY, Faith and Ryan Ingber, of Greenwich, NY, Alexis Dowett, Kai and Talia Battaile all of Burlington, VT; one great grandchild, Adelaide Ricci of Ganesvort, NY; several nieces; nephews; and her brother-in-law, Ronald MacLeay.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Church, Greenwich, NY.

There are no calling hours and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorials in her name can be made to ALSAC St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How social media is helping people decide what to buy

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News