Nov. 30, 1945—Aug. 5, 2021

GRANVILLE — Patricia Dowett, 75, of Granville passed away after an illness on August 5, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Born November 30, 1945 in Little Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Anne and John Shepardson. She was predeceased by her sisters: Natalie Shepardson, Lois Forness, and Janet MacLeay.

Pat grew up in Little Falls, NY. She met the love of her life, John Dowett, Jr. They married on August 22, 1970. They lived in Little Falls with their four children, then moved to Granville in 1977 and had two more children. Pat enjoyed crafting, dominoes, cards and bingo. Pat was a devoted grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events. Pat’s greatest role, albeit too short, began on July 27 when she welcomed her first great grandchild, Adelaide Ricci, to this world. Pat was a communicant of St. Mary’s in Granville and then St. Frances Cabrini in West Pawlet, VT.