Feb. 14, 1941 – Nov. 13, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Patricia Coon-Center, 80, of Glens Falls passed away peacefully on November 13, 2021, at the Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on February 14, 1941, in Glens Falls, daughter of late John and Dorothy (Osborne) Coon.

Patricia was a faithful communicant of St. Mary’s Church, Glens Falls and St. Michael the Archangel Church, South Glens Falls.

Patricia loved to travel, paint, her flowers and to be with her children, grandchildren, and family. She worked in many jobs, retail and in the schools of South Glens Falls. Some of her favorite hobbies included reading, crocheting, painting, and her love for panda bears and to share all those with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Coon, her brother-in-law Don Conklin, grandparents Harry and Rose Coon as well as James and Mary Osborne.

Survivors include her daughters: Daphne Center of NC, Margaret Center of Glens Falls, Stephanie (Aaron) Havens of Glens Falls; her son, Shannon (Melissa) Center of GA; her grandchildren: Katharina Center of Glens Falls, Montana (Jacob) Center of Fort Edward, Addison Q. Center of GA, Samantha (Jason) Torres of NC, Staff Sergeant Alec Havens of CA, Alison (Gregory) Lippy of Glens Falls, Zachary (Stacey) Havens of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Maybal Smith, Ashlyn S. Lippy, Aubrey S. Lippy, Aiden C. Lippy, Tessa R. Havens and Raelynn Torres; as well as her sisters: Carolyn (Robert) Ernst of FL and Lorraine Conklin of Hudson Falls; along with several nieces and nephews.

At Patricia’s request there will be no calling hours or services. The family will have a private Celebration of Life at a later date.

Those who wish to may make online condolences can do so at www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

We would like to thank the staff at Glens Falls Hospital, in Towers 5, 6 and 2 along with the Glens Falls EMS for their care and comfort of our mother as she prepared for her flight to her next journey.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center at the Glens Falls Hospital or the Glens Falls EMS.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.