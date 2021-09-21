Dec. 26, 1955—Sept. 18, 2021

ARGYLE — Patricia C. Wilson, 65, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born December 26, 1955, in Rye, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Patricia (Henefield) Caesar.

In 1997, Patricia married the love of her life, Todd Wilson, in South Granville. They spent over 30 wonderful years together.

She worked for many years for Adirondack Home Healthcare and then worked privately for different families before she retired. Patricia had a great passion for taking care of her clients.

Patricia enjoyed game nights with friends, shopping, family picnics, and spending time with her loved ones.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by her son, Todd Wilson II; and her nephew, Phillip Aramburu.