Mar. 17, 1929—Dec. 8, 2020
QUEENSBURY—Patricia C. Polidore, 91, of Peggy Ann Road, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020, after a brief illness. Born March 17, 1929, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Regina (Burnett) Del Signore.
Patricia attended school at St. Paul’s in Hudson Falls. Following school she became a seamstress at the Troy Shirt Factory until her retirement.
She enjoyed reading, puzzles, knitting, watching the birds, being with family and getting her hair done every Thursday morning.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her beloved husband, Anthony Polidore and two siters, Gloria McMurray and Elaine Leombruno.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Sandra Greene (Stephen), Christopher Polidore (MaryJo) and Timothy Polidore (Barbara); grandchildren: Wendy Cameron (Craig), Jason Greene, Christina Polidore, Nicholas Polidore, Jennifer Polidore, Phillip Polidore, Alexander Polidore and Trevor Polidore; great-grandchildren, Colby Cameron, Lily Cameron, Gwyneth Greene and Sophia Greene; sisters, Joan Derway (Harold), Carol Mercier (Richard) and Delores Chittenden; brothers, Roger Del Signore and David Del Signore (Elaine); also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, December 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Joseph Busch, Pastor of Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, officiating.
A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.