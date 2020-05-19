Sept. 25, 1935 — May 16, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Patricia C. (Darrah) Daley, 84, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Sept. 25, 1935 in North Creek, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Ross) Darrah. She graduated from Johnsburg Central School, Class of 1954. On Aug. 25, 1956, Patricia married the love of her life J. Richard Daley at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
Patricia was a communicant of St. Michaels Church in South Glens Falls. She worked for Glens Falls Insurance Co. from 1954-1958. Patricia enjoyed baking, ceramics, bowling and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her infant daughter, Katherine; her sister, Polly Cayer; her brother, William Darrah and her close friends, Mary and Dominick Mulvany.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, J. Richard Daley; her children: Tami Williams of Hartford, Kim Ott and her husband, Harry, of Queensbury, Richard Daley and his wife, Tammy, of South Glens Falls, Patti Golden and her husband, Chris Parker, of Queensbury, Lynn Saville and her husband, Greg, of Gansevoort; her grandchildren, Kristi Wilson of Hartford, Michael Williams and his wife, Tina, of Hartford, Brittany Golden of South Glens Falls, Kirstin Golden of Hartford, Stephen Daley and his wife, Marissa, of Claremont, New Hampshire, Katelyn Daley and her husband, Jake Goodspeed, of South Glens Falls, Jaden Saville of Gansevoort, and Russ Ott and his wife, Julia, of Italy; six great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the current pandemic there will be no calling hours.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Community Hospice of Saratoga for their care and compassion during a difficult time.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to The Community Hospice of Saratoga 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Patricia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
