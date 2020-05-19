× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Sept. 25, 1935 — May 16, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Patricia C. (Darrah) Daley, 84, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born Sept. 25, 1935 in North Creek, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Sarah (Ross) Darrah. She graduated from Johnsburg Central School, Class of 1954. On Aug. 25, 1956, Patricia married the love of her life J. Richard Daley at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.

Patricia was a communicant of St. Michaels Church in South Glens Falls. She worked for Glens Falls Insurance Co. from 1954-1958. Patricia enjoyed baking, ceramics, bowling and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her infant daughter, Katherine; her sister, Polly Cayer; her brother, William Darrah and her close friends, Mary and Dominick Mulvany.