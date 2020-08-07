Patricia Barlow

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Predeceased by parents, Anne and Kenneth Linehan and husband, James D Barlow. While her body has finally expired, the soul sucking demon Alzheimer’s took her from us 10 years ago.
Pat was a glorious, vivacious woman. Never met a person she couldn’t talk to. She spent 25 years sharing her smile with thousands of employees and customers at the Queensbury McDonalds as the first woman hired there.
She was active her whole life: camping, boating, skiing, hunting, bowling, golfing and cycling.
She loved all her children and grandchildren, including daughters, Margaret Tisinger (Ricky) Robinson and Kathleen (John) Von Arb; and children of her heart, Chris (Tony) Zeno, Pam (Mark) Villa, Karen (Joe) Scriver, Barbara (Chris) Alexander, Anita (Matt) Chase and James Barlow.
