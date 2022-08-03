April 29, 1945—July 29, 2022
QUEENSBURY — Patricia Anne Rathbun, 77, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022.
Born April 29, 1945, in Corinth she was the daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Martin) Foote.
Patricia worked at C.R. Bard in Queensbury for many years. She enjoyed reading and spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Rodney Lester Rathbun, and sister, Sandra Elliot.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Seth Rathbun and Jo (Dwight) James; grandchildren, Tanner Rathbun, Owen, Ethan, and Aidan Snowball, and Ivan James; brother, Bruce (Sue) Foote; and in-laws, Aleta (Brian) Runnalls, James Rathbun, and Shanon (Keith) Rathbun Dickinson; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the request of the family there will be no calling hours.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
