Patricia Anne Perrine

Feb. 22, 1944 - Nov. 4, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, NC — Patricia Anne (Gallagher) Perrine, 78, died November 4, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer at Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, NC.

She was born on February 22, 1944 in Brooklyn, NY to John and Phyllis Gallagher. She grew up in Minerva, NY and graduated from Minerva High School.

Following high school, she went to New York City and graduated from Ingrid School of Hair Design in 1965. She was the owner-operator of Pat's Beauty Salon in Olmstedville, NY. She also received her nursing license and worked in nursing homes in the Schenectady, NY area. After her nursing career she held secretarial jobs. While she was living in Schenectady she was a main force in the Neighborhood Watch Program.

Patricia was a sister, mother, grandmother, and loving companion. She loved camping in the RV with Walt, fishing, gardening, painting, NASCAR, and decorating for any holiday. One of her favorites was Halloween. Her decorations kept the neighborhood kids on their toes.

She is survived by her loving companion Walter Iversen of Jacksonville, NC; her children: Howard (Shannon) Perrine of Middleberg, NY, Harry Bush of Greenfield Center, NY, Donna Lindop of Jamestown, NY, and Joan (Michael) Grady of Lake Placid, NY; she is also survived by 10 grandchildren; and a handful of great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents and brother, John Gallagher.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.