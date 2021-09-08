June 25, 1939—Sept. 1, 2021
GREENFIELD CENTER — Patricia Ann Winchell passed away Wednesday September 1, 2021 at Wesley Health Care Center. She was 82.
Born June 25, 1939 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and May Semony. Patricia was employed at Glens Falls Hospital for many years in their Housekeeping Department. She loved watching TV game shows, shopping, and eating out. Patricia also loved her dogs Charlie and Wrinkles.
In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Adelbert Winchell; her sister and her husband Margaret and Edward Bushey, Sr.; brother-in-law Richard Blair; and her longtime companion Robert A. Sanders, Sr.
She is survived by her daughters: Cheryl Plass of Greenfield and Adella Riley of Glens Falls; a sister Carrie Blair; her close nephew Michael Bushey, Sr. and his wife Sandra of Corinth; Brittany Sanders of Corinth; Robert Sanders, Jr. of Clifton Park; Thomas Bushey and Edward Bushey, Jr., both of Queensbury.
A private graveside service was held at the Winchell family plot in Maplewood Cemetery.
Arrangements were under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes of 628 North Broadway (518-584-5373).
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in her name to the American Cancer Society.
