Patricia Ann (VanDoran) Burch

Feb. 6, 1949—Oct. 11, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Patricia Ann (VanDoran) Burch, 73, of Queensbury, passed away Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born February 6, 1949 in Glens Falls, she was a lifelong area resident and daughter of the late James S. and Jane (Berrigan) VanDoran. Patricia was a graduate of Fort Edward High School and was the loving wife of Ronald Burch, whom she married Nov. 11, 1968 in Hudson Falls. She and Ronald enjoyed 54 years of marriage and companionship together.

Earlier in her career, she worked at WO in Glens Falls. She then went on to work at C.R. Bard, where she worked for 12 years until her retirement in 2016. Patricia enjoyed reading, camping and going for rides, but her greatest enjoyment was getting together with her relatives at family gatherings.

In addition to her parents, Patricia is predeceased by a sister, Eileen Corville; and two brothers, James and Philip VanDoran.

She is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Burch; her daughter, Kelly Burch (Michael Perrelli); her grandchildren: Brittanie Potter (Berakah Smith), Brandon Potter, Nathan Bardin, and Zachary Bardin; her brother, Jonathan VanDoran (Christina); and several nieces, nephews; and close friends.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

The Rite of Committal will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online remembrances may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.