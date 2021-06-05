July 8, 1936—June 4, 2021

WHITEHALL/LAKE SUZY, FL — Patricia Ann Sparks, 84, owner of Skene Valley Country Club, passed away Friday June 4, 2021, at home with her family by her side after a long battle with COPD.

Born on July 8, 1936 in Niagara Falls NY, she was the daughter of the late Virginia and George Thomas.

Patricia graduated from St. Mary’s High School and worked for the telephone company in Niagara Falls.

She married her childhood friend and high school sweetheart Clifford N. Sparks in 1955, in Niagara Falls NY. After their marriage, they moved to Fair Haven, VT. In 1960, Cliff and Pat bought a dairy farm in Whitehall, NY which eventually turned into an 18 hole golf course. Patricia was a communicant of Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church and was a Guardian Adorer.