Patricia Ann (Powers) Jameson
March 12, 1928—April 9, 2021
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO—Patricia Ann (Powers) Jameson, age 93, died peacefully at home in Highlands Ranch, CO, on April 9, 2021. She was born March 12, 1928 in Queensbury, NY, daughter of William and Julia Powers. She is a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and earned an Associate Degree from Adirondack Community College. After high school, she was employed by the Post Star and Times, then served as a WAVE in the United States Navy for four years as a Cryptologic Technician (read: “code girl”) from 1951-1955.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, George “Bud” Jameson; children: Alison Jameson and her husband, Peter Lampert, William Jameson and his wife, Shelly Nugent, Eileen Pearl and her husband, Michael Pearl, Andrew Jameson and his wife, Deirdre Jameson, Adam Jameson and his wife, Tracy Murphy; grandchildren: Mary Lanni, Benjamin Lampert, Bridget Johnson, Charles Pearl, Natalie Lampert, Joseph Jameson, Sean Jameson, Katrina Lampert, Kathryn Bidwell, Daniel Jameson, and Caroline Jameson; and great grandchildren: Ava Lanni, Varenna Lampert, and Autumn Jameson; sister, Natalie Powers of Hudson Falls, NY; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. She was predeceased by baby Joseph in 1959.
Pat enjoyed many crafts throughout her life and was an exceptional seamstress, outfitting her children and grandchildren in everything from wedding gowns to Halloween costumes. She cooked family favorites that endure in the mealtimes of her children. She was beloved by all who knew her due to her sweet nature, quick wit, and inquiring mind. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and other family members, playing Scrabble, doing sewing and crafts, and winning (often!) at Bingo.
Anyone desiring to make a donation in Pat’s name might consider St. Mary’s—St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School in Glens Falls, NY.
