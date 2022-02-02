Dec. 16, 1939—Jan. 30, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Patricia Ann Potter, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend to many, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 30, 2022. She was born December 16, 1939.

Pat was a lifelong resident of Glens Falls. She was raised by her aunt, Bridget “Bea” Murphy, on Prospect Street. She was a proud “East Ender.” Pat attended St. Mary’s Academy.

She married Richard “Dick”, her husband of 64 years, on New Year’s Eve 1957. Together they raised their five children with love: Susan (David) Blackwell, Richard (Lynne) Potter, John (Mary-Ellen) Potter, Ann Marie (Thomas) Kearney, and Thomas (Kristin) Potter. She often said that all she and her husband ever wanted in life was to raise a family together. This she accomplished with bountiful success.

Pat was a devout Catholic and lifelong communicant at St. Mary’s Church. She passed that faith onto her children, and it is one of her many gifts they have been grateful for throughout their lives. She was a mother above all the other occupations she pursued in her life. Wherever she went, she brought her quick Irish wit, her toughness, and her compassion.

Pat is survived by her husband, Dick; and her five children; she had 13 grandchildren: Thomas, Elizabeth, Patrick, Richard, Ryan, Ben, Bridget, Brooke, Aidan, T.J., Lily, Mark (deceased), and Faith; and five great-grandchildren: Rory, Harrison, Hazel, Harvey, and Brinley. She also leaves behind three brothers: Thomas, Michael, and Paul Davis.

Calling hours will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home at 407 Bay Road.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls. The family will hold a reception at The Queensbury Hotel immediately following the Funeral Mass; all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

Patricia will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat’s memory to St. Mary’s–St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.