April 15, 1935—May 17, 2021
SUFFOLK, VA — Patricia Ann “Pat” Falkenbury Cook passed away on May 17, 2021.
She was born on April 15, 1935 in Glens Falls, NY to the late Dr. Frank M. Falkenbury and Marguerite D. (Zimmerman) Falkenbury. She graduated from Glens Falls High School and Mary Washington College in Fredericksburg, VA.
She was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Ross E. Cook, USNA ‘57. They were married at the Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls.
She is survived by her daughters: Christy Britt (Tommy) and Cindy Becraft; three grandchildren: Sean, Heather and Erin Becraft and her twin sister, Barbara F. “Bobbi” Wright of Spartanburg, SC.
At a later date, her ashes will be buried beside her husband’s in a private family ceremony at in her family’s cemetery plot in Glens Falls.
In remembrance of Pat, memorial donations may be made to her beloved Deacon’s Ministry Fund at Westminster Reformed Presbyterian Church, 3488 Godwin Blvd., Suffolk, VA 23434.
