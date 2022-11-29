Dec. 25, 1935—Nov. 22, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Patricia Ann Keenan, 86, of Pearl St., passed away at her home on November 22, 2022.

Born on December 25, 1935, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Irenus and Alice (Stoughton) Keenan.

Pat was a 1955 graduate of Whitehall Central School. For 26 years Pat was employed at Chase Bag Company in Moreau. In 1990, following her employment at Chase Bag Co., she worked as a therapy aide for New York State.

Pat was a communicate of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls. And a member of the Hudson Falls American Legion Auxiliary Post #574. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and in her younger years was an avid golfer.

Besides her parents, Pat was predeceased her sister, Helen Carpenter, and her brothers, Robert and James Keenan; her niece, Kathy Carpenter, and a nephew, Michael Keenan.

Survivors include her daughter, Adrienne Goodman and her husband, Alex; her grandchildren, Ernest, Maureen (Gio), Alex (Erica) and Owen; her nephews, Patrick, Robert, Sean and Timothy Keenan; her niece, Elizabeth Gregory and her brother-in-law, Roderick Carpenter.

There will be no calling hours.

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls, with the Reverend Desmond Rossi, officiating.

Burial will follow the funeral service, on Thursday, at St. Paul’s Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828 or the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, Give in Honor and Memorial.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.