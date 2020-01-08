Aug. 30, 1953 — Jan. 6, 2020
EAGLE BRIDGE — Patricia Ann Hendricks, 66, of Eagle Bridge, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 under the care of her family and hospice. Patti was born Aug. 30, 1953 in Brooklyn, to Lillian (Rogers) and Thomas Byrnes.
She attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick on Long Island. Always willing to try new things, Patti worked a variety of jobs including driving her own ice cream truck, bond brokerage at Merrill Lynch and volunteering as a test subject for NASA. After high school, Patti volunteered her time to work with children with cerebral palsy and later lead a Girl Scout troop. Patti and her husband, Glenn Hendricks of Merrick, were the best of friends. After high school, they fell in love, got married and raised a beautiful family together. In 1982, Patti and Glenn moved upstate and settled in Eagle Bridge where they happily raised their four daughters, Christina Barrett (Tom Keller), Lindsey McHale (Michael), Kerry Hendricks and Emilyann Hendricks. Their family grew with the addition of seven grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Katherine and Timothy Sesera, Carly Denue, Kateri Murphy and Lincoln McHale. Patti and Glenn loved and cared for each other for over 40 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Patti enjoyed meeting new people and could strike up a conversation with anyone nearby. She was known and loved for her wit, brutal honesty and good-humored sarcasm. Patti was the original champion of extreme couponing and enjoyed slashing grocery bills with her categorized coupon pouch. She loved organizing the annual family camping trip, conquering the Sunday crossword puzzle, playing slots with Glenn at the casino, dancing to Janis Joplin and spending time with her girls at home.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge. A service will begin at the conclusion of the calling hours at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
2:00PM-4:00PM
73 West Main Street
Cambridge, NY 12816
4:00PM
73 West Main Street
Cambridge, NY 12816
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.