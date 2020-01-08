Patricia Ann Hendricks

She attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick on Long Island. Always willing to try new things, Patti worked a variety of jobs including driving her own ice cream truck, bond brokerage at Merrill Lynch and volunteering as a test subject for NASA. After high school, Patti volunteered her time to work with children with cerebral palsy and later lead a Girl Scout troop. Patti and her husband, Glenn Hendricks of Merrick, were the best of friends. After high school, they fell in love, got married and raised a beautiful family together. In 1982, Patti and Glenn moved upstate and settled in Eagle Bridge where they happily raised their four daughters, Christina Barrett (Tom Keller), Lindsey McHale (Michael), Kerry Hendricks and Emilyann Hendricks. Their family grew with the addition of seven grandchildren, Michael, Ashley, Katherine and Timothy Sesera, Carly Denue, Kateri Murphy and Lincoln McHale. Patti and Glenn loved and cared for each other for over 40 years.