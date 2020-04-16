June 8, 1937 — April 9, 2020
GALWAY — Patricia Ann Hebert Gokey, 82, of Galway, New York passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Born on June 8, 1937 in Ticonderoga, she was a daughter of the late Francis Samual and Blanche Anna (Lewis) Hebert.
She was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1955.
After graduation, she worked at Albany Medical Center in Albany as a bookkeeper. She traveled by Trailways bus to and from Albany and Ticonderoga every weekend. This is where she met the love of her life, “the bus driver”, Melford J. Gokey. They married on Oct. 15, 1960 and raised four children in Glens Falls.
While raising her children, she worked for Trailways Bus Depot as a ticket agent and at Kiley’s Pharmacy as a brace fitter. She retired in 1999 from Trustco Bank and then started working for the Albany Catholic Diocese at St. Alphonsus Church. While working at St. Alphonsus, she met Father Thomas Babiuch, she grew to love him like he was her own child. When St. Alphonsus closed on Aug. 1, 2010, she called this day “My day of great sorrow”. She continued to work with Father Tom at St. Joseph’s Parish until she retired in 2014.
In 2002, Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Melford J. Gokey; her beloved daughter, Michelle M. Gokey in 1998; her brother, Theodore Joseph Hebert in 2016; along with many family and friends of her generation.
Patricia is survived by her significant other, Leslie Morton Dubb of Galway; her sister, Dolly Gokey of Prattsburg; her children, M. Joseph (fiancée, Nicole Murling) Gokey of Taberg, Gisele (Joseph) Bradley, of Queensbury, and Charlene (Stacy) Gokey of Fairhaven, Vermont; her children she loved as her own, Tracy Abare Shaw of Hudson Falls, David Myette of Navarre, Florida, and Laurie Moore Beadleston of Fort Ann; her grandchildren, Grant (Leslie) LaMoy of Queensbury, Daniel (Holly) Hewitt of Schuylerville, Jason (Bridget) Gokey of Williamstown, Kentucky, Brent (sig. other, Kristin Harper) Gokey of Lisbon, Jordan (fiancée, Chrissy Wilson) Gokey of Lisbon, Maegan Marjorie Mack of Fairhaven, Vermont and Connor (fiancée, Sarah Dimick) Mack of Fairhaven, Vermont; great-grandchildren, Braydon, Mason, Kyra, Audrey, Mackenzie, Pasiley, Sage, and Charlotte; several nieces and nephews; her lifetime girlfriends, Pat Benway of Glens Falls, Charlene Dreimiller of Ticonderoga, and her surviving Ticonderoga Class of 1955.
Funeral services will be held at a time and date to be announced.
Burial will be held in St. Alphonsus Cemetery, Queensbury.
Patricia’s family wishes to gratefully acknowledge the compassionate care shown by Dr. John Stoutenburg, Rebecca Freligh, ANP and his entire nursing and office staff for their wonderful care our mother received during her long journey with cancer, to Father Thomas Babiuch of St. Joseph’s Parish, Fort Edward, to Dr. Sean Bain along with the Glens Falls Hospitalist Team and Unit Nursing Staff for the wonderful care she received as an inpatient.
Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s memory to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital Pruyn Pavilion, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd. Ste. 108, Albany, NY 12206 or fightcf.cff.org.
Arrangements are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
