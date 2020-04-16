× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 8, 1937 — April 9, 2020

GALWAY — Patricia Ann Hebert Gokey, 82, of Galway, New York passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Born on June 8, 1937 in Ticonderoga, she was a daughter of the late Francis Samual and Blanche Anna (Lewis) Hebert.

She was a graduate of Ticonderoga High School, Class of 1955.

After graduation, she worked at Albany Medical Center in Albany as a bookkeeper. She traveled by Trailways bus to and from Albany and Ticonderoga every weekend. This is where she met the love of her life, “the bus driver”, Melford J. Gokey. They married on Oct. 15, 1960 and raised four children in Glens Falls.

While raising her children, she worked for Trailways Bus Depot as a ticket agent and at Kiley’s Pharmacy as a brace fitter. She retired in 1999 from Trustco Bank and then started working for the Albany Catholic Diocese at St. Alphonsus Church. While working at St. Alphonsus, she met Father Thomas Babiuch, she grew to love him like he was her own child. When St. Alphonsus closed on Aug. 1, 2010, she called this day “My day of great sorrow”. She continued to work with Father Tom at St. Joseph’s Parish until she retired in 2014.