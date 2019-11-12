Aug. 17, 1941 — Nov. 10, 2019
ARGYLE — Patricia Ann Cronk Fillmore, we always called her Nana, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Aug. 17, 1941, in Liberty Corners, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late George and Louise (Suk) Cronk.
Pat loved flower gardening, holding hands, watching TV crime dramas, cuddling with her dog, watching and feeding the wild birds at her home in Argyle. She also enjoyed listening to classic rock, having breakfast at the Auction Barn Restaurant in Argyle, but most of all, however, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. While Nana was very gentle and generous, she had a ruthless streak that would come out while playing card and board games with her family. She was also considered an expert pie maker and her clam chowder was a family legend. Most of all, Nana always thought of others before herself, and the legacy of loving others is what we will most remember and cherish.
In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her son, John Peckham Fillmore Jr; and her brother, Jerry Cronk.
Left to cherish her memory include her husband, John; her children, Peter Fillmore and Marie Grimmke and her husband, Willy; her grandchildren, Anne, Sam and Noah Grimmke, Ethan, Henry and Dierdre Fillmore; her brother, George “Buddy” Cronk; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
You have free articles remaining.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
Graveside Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at South Argyle Cemetery.
A gathering will follow the burial at Marie’s house in Greenwich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Pat’s memory can be made to the John Fillmore Memorial Scholarship Award at Argyle Central School, 5023 NY-40, Argyle, NY 12809 or to S.P.C.A. of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.