Oct. 10, 1953—Feb. 16, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Patricia Ann Brummer, 69, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, Feb. 16 2023 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Oct. 10, 1953 in Bronx, NY, she was the daughter of Harold and Katherine (DeFina) Rose. She grew up in the Bronx and Long Island where she met her husband, Richard Brummer, and married on May 25, 1975.

Together they moved to Mahopac, NY where together, they shared his passion for the hobby of amateur radio while raising their children, Cheryl and Daniel. Later they relocated to Queensbury.

Known as Pat by almost everyone, she possessed a kindness and joy for living that made her friends everywhere she went. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and doting “Nana” before all else, and never wavered in her concern for her family’s well-being. She was never too busy to burst with pride in the accomplishments of her family, but especially in her grandchildren Samantha, Landon and Addie!

Firm in her Catholic faith, she never ceased to believe that the best of God’s plan for her had yet to come. She faced many physical struggles, including that with multiple sclerosis, but she was always able to maintain a positive outlook and share it through kindness to other people. Despite sometimes significant pain, she never held bitterness but instead embraced every challenge with love and enthusiasm.

Pat was always a social butterfly, and took joy in throwing the neighborhood celebrations for birthdays, sporting events and milestones in her family’s life. After Cheryl and Dan were grown, she sought ways to stay connected to community by working part-time jobs, attending community center functions, and socializing with everyone around her, under any circumstance. Most recently she was a regular participant at the Glens Falls Senior Center.

Pat will be deeply missed by her husband, Richard Brummer; sisters: Mary Kopetsky, Theresa Heckman and Cathy (Leon) Komondorea; daughter, Cheryl Katz of San Diego, CA; and son and wife, Daniel and Katie Brummer of Fort Ann, NY; and grandchildren: Samantha, Landon and Adelyn.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Peter Rose of Rye, NY.

Family and friends are invited to and may call on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury. Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, 21 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.