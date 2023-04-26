July 19, 1932—April 24, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Patricia Ann Bell passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Monday, April 24, 2023. Patricia was born on July 19, 1932. She was the daughter of Clarence and Catherine Eldred.

Patricia was predeceased by her husband, David Ritchie Bell and her daughter, Patricia Ann Bell-Iannotti.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Mallon (James); son-in-law, John Iannotti; daughter, Catherine Kussius (Doug); son, David Bell (Debbie); son, Donald Bell (Stephanie); and her longtime friend and neighbor, Charlotte LaPoint. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was adored by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Mass will be conducted 11 a.m., on Thursday April 27, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 225 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Family and Friends are invited to and may call from 10-11 a.m., on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church.

For those who wish online remembrances may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.