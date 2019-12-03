{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 30, 1952 — Nov. 30, 2019 SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Patricia Ann Bell-Iannotti, 66 died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Center, Fort Edward, NY with her husband by her side.

Born on Dec. 30, 1952 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of Patricia A. (Eldred) Bell and the late David R. Bell. She was employed as a Public Administrator for the NYS Department of Labor for over 25 years, retiring in 2004 due to ill health.

She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, John E. Iannotti of South Glens Falls; her mother Patricia A. Bell of South Glens Falls; two sisters Barbara Mallon and her husband James of Lilburn, GA and Catherine Kussius and her husband Doug of Northville, NY; two brothers David R. Bell and his wife Debbie of Queensbury, NY and Donald Bell and his wife Stephanie of Valatie, NY along with several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY in memory of Patricia.

