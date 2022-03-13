Jan. 14, 1946—March 8, 2022

QUEENSBURY — The family of Patricia Ann Baker, 76, of Queensbury is deeply saddened to have to announce her untimely passing on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Pat was born on January 14, 1946 in New York City and was one of three daughters to the late Eugene and Louise Fox. Pat spent most of her young life growing up on Long Island and enjoyed her time at the family homestead on the north fork of Long Island in Mattituck.

On May 13, 1967, she married James Baker of Glens Falls and the couple raised their young family on Long Island until they decided to move to Queensbury in 1984.

Most of Pat’s adult career was spent working for the Travelers Insurance Company in their Queensbury, NY Service Center and later in Knoxville, TN, before moving to Fort Lauderdale, FL and then Huntsville, AL. Patricia moved back to Queensbury in 2016 after Jim’s passing in 2015.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Kevin and his wife Victoria of Haslet, TX, Eugene and his wife Laurie of Smyrna, GA, Jamie Metivier and her husband Anthony of Queensbury and Brian and his wife Amanda of Vancouver WA. Pat also leaves behind three grandchildren: Alexis and Julia Metivier of Queensbury and Lincoln Baker of Smyrna, GA. Patricia is also survived by her sisters: Kathy Stirling (Bill) of Huntsville, AL and Sheila Sirois (Ed) of Lynnfield Center, MA.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George, NY 12845

The family would like to extend our thanks to the incredible staff at Glens Falls Hospital who went out of their way to make sure Pat’s last few days on this earth were spent in comfort and peace. The family asks that you please do not buy flowers to memorialize Pat, but instead do something kind for someone, whether it is delivering meals on wheels to our seniors, spending time working on a jigsaw puzzle with someone who could use a friend or simply making someone’s day a little brighter with a smile, as Patricia would do every time she walked into a room.

Patricia was a proud organ donor, and would encourage you to do the same, so, if you are not currently on a donor registry, perhaps you could do so in Pat’s honor. She would be so pleased.

For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.