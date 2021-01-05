July 24, 1935—Dec. 31, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Patricia Abbott, 85, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on July 24, 1935, in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Betty (Dresbach) Maillard.

Patricia graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport, CT, in 1952.

On October 1, 1966, Patricia married the love of her life, John Abbott, Sr., in South Glens Falls at St. George’s Orthodox Church. They spent 50 years together until his passing in 2016.

Pat lovingly managed the household and kids while John worked long hours at Sheff and John’s Diner and then Abbott’s Restaurant. She often volunteered at her children’s school and organized many fundraisers. Once the children were old enough, Pat re-entered the workforce. She had several jobs over the years, even volunteered at the S.P.C.A., but her greatest passion was always her family.

Patricia enjoyed bowling, going to casinos, playing cards with the girls, spending time with her cats, reading, gardening, sewing and cross-stitching. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her brother, Sam in Orlando and later Las Vegas.