July 24, 1935—Dec. 31, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Patricia Abbott, 85, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on July 24, 1935, in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late Franklin and Betty (Dresbach) Maillard.
Patricia graduated from Bassick High School in Bridgeport, CT, in 1952.
On October 1, 1966, Patricia married the love of her life, John Abbott, Sr., in South Glens Falls at St. George’s Orthodox Church. They spent 50 years together until his passing in 2016.
Pat lovingly managed the household and kids while John worked long hours at Sheff and John’s Diner and then Abbott’s Restaurant. She often volunteered at her children’s school and organized many fundraisers. Once the children were old enough, Pat re-entered the workforce. She had several jobs over the years, even volunteered at the S.P.C.A., but her greatest passion was always her family.
Patricia enjoyed bowling, going to casinos, playing cards with the girls, spending time with her cats, reading, gardening, sewing and cross-stitching. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her brother, Sam in Orlando and later Las Vegas.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was predeceased by her son, John Abbott, Jr.; her stepmother, Edith Maillard; her brother, Sanford “Sam” Maillard.
Left to cherish her memory include her children: Stephanie Groendyk and her husband, Jason of Fort Collins, CO, Karolyn Abbott of South Glens Falls; her grandchildren: David Abbott and his wife, Egan, Ryan Abbott, Christian, Carey and Sloane Groendyk; her daughter-in-law, Susan Abbott; her stepsister, Ginnie Nettleton; her sister-in-law, Georgeanne “George” Maillard; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
At the family’’ request there will be no calling hours. Burial and services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s memory can be made to S.P.C.A of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or Moreau Emergency Squad Inc., 1583 State Route 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Patricia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.