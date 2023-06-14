Aug. 9, 1950—April 21, 2023

ADIRONDACK — Patricia A. (Wynne) Stetson, 72, of Adirondack, NY sadly passed away April 21, 2023 in Daytona, FL.

Patti was born in Rochester, NY, Aug. 9, 1950 to Edward P. Wynne and Theresa (Strauss) Wynne. She graduated from Our Lady of Mercy High School in 1968.

Several years later she moved to the Adirondacks; her family’s vacation spot since the 1930s. She then became reacquainted with a good friend, Robert “Butch” Stetson, eventually to be married Sept. 9, 1989. They shared a wonderful, eventful life together.

Patti jointly worked at the Black Bear Restaurant owned by Butch and became an integral part of the business for 33 years. They celebrated every occasion with a grand party at the Black Bear whether it be Christmas, Halloween, Birthdays, etc.

Countless friends and family members shared many beautiful memories over those years in the Adirondacks. She loved to host vibrant parties at their lovely home especially in the summer, when all the family and friends on both sides could be together from near and far.

Patti had a passion for golf and played with her husband in many leagues over the years. Her card playing, especially Euchre, was always quite competitive with many expletives!

She was a phenomenal caregiver starting at a young age tending to her younger brothers when her mother went back to work as a nurse. Caregiving continued with her grandmother, her mother, Thersa and stepfather Owen. When Butch became chronically ill several years ago, she never left his side and after some time of relentless care he recovered. In some cases during her own illness she had to inform the nurses on proper procedures and what to do.

Patti is predeceased by her parents, Edward P. Wynne and Theresa (Wynne) Rappleye and stepfather, Owen Rappleye.

She is survived by the “LOVE OF HER LIFE”, Robert “Butch” Stetson; her brothers: Bill (Sandy) Wynne, Bob (Mary) Wynne, Ed (Carol) Wynne and Tim Wynne; along with her adoring sister, Betsy; her stepchildren: Suzette Stetson and Bobby Stetson, Jr.; her step-grandchildren: Christopher Saville and Sasha Wood. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with new and long time friends.

Patti’s Celebration of Life will be held Aug. 12, 2023 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY at noon for immediate family members. Reception to follow at the Black Bear Restaurant, Pottersville, NY for family and good friends at 1:30 p.m.