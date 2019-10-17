{{featured_button_text}}
Patricia A. Spina

May 16, 1932 — Oct. 15, 2019

LAKE LUZERNE — Patricia A. Spina, 87, of Glens Falls Mountain Road, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, with her loving husband by her side.

Born on May 16, 1932 in Roseton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mildred (Cutler) Sheehan.

Pat graduated from Dallas High School in Pennsylvania.

She married Patrick J. Spina Jr. and the couple first resided in Newburgh for several years and then in Cornwall, before moving to Lake Luzerne for their retirement.

Pat was employed for Millbrook Bakeries in New Windsor for many years as a retail manager until her retirement.

She was a member of Holy Mother and Child Parish for several years.

Pat enjoyed bird watching, traveling, especially going on cruise ships, knitting, crocheting, loved laughing, was an avid NY Giants fan and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Ronald Sheehan; and her infant daughter, Lynn Marie McLaughlin.

Survivors besides her husband of 52 years include seven children, David McLaughlin of Missouri, Patrick Spina III (Heidi) of Galloway, New Jersey, Timothy McLaughlin (Maryanne) of Pennsylvania, Therese Spina of Texas, Richard McLaughlin of Glens Falls, Michael Spina of Glens Falls and Diana Perez (Jerry) of North Carolina; one brother, Joseph Sheehan (Barbara) of Lake Luzerne; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Holy Mother and Child Parish, 405 Palmer Ave., Corinth, with Rev. Kenneth Swain officiating.

A Rite of Committal will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Donna and the nursing staff at Glens Falls Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care given to Pat during her stay.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., Sherman Ave., Corinth.

