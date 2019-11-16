Feb. 17, 1932 — Nov. 14, 2019 CORINTH — Patricia A. Sims, 87, a longtime resident of Eggleston Street, passed away Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on Feb. 17, 1932 in Mishawaka, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Carolyn Jones.
Pat attended high school in Indiana.
She married George L. “Duke” Sims on March 12, 1951 in Washington, D.C., and the couple resided in Corinth for many years. He passed away Aug. 31, 2016, following 65 years of marriage.
Pat was employed at the IP EMBA Commissary in Corinth for a few years and then worked for several years in the housekeeping department at Adirondack Regional Hospital in Corinth until her retirement.
She was a member of the Corinth Emergency Squad Auxiliary for many years and was a member of several bowling leagues and motorcycle clubs.
Pat enjoyed traveling, crossword puzzles, word searches and eating out.
Survivors include four sons, Edwin Sims (Renee) of South Glens Falls, William Sims (Sandy) of Corinth, Michael Sims (Janice) of Glens Falls and Warren Sims (Maryann) of Lakewood, Colorado; eight grandchildren, Dawn, Daniel, Eric (Victoria), Alex (Autumn), Michelle, Grant, Hunter and Samantha; as well as many great-grandchildren; and several nieces.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, with the Rev. John Aldridge officiating.
Burial will be at Corinth Rural Cemetery.
Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff on 2 Springs at Wesley Nursing Home, and also a special thank you to Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Pat during her illness.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the charity of one’s choice.
