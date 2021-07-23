Dec. 31, 1932—July 14, 2021

SARATOGA — Patricia A. (Reynolds) Richards, 88, a resident of Wesley Healthcare Center, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

She was born December 31, 1932, in Saratoga Springs, NY, to the late Joseph and Lottie (Edes) Reynolds.

Patricia was a 1950 graduate of St. Peter’s Academy and graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School in 1953. She was a devoted Catholic, and her faith was an integral part of her life. In 1999, she retired after a career in nursing, where she spent 35 years at Saratoga Hospital and 13 years as an OB Nurse in Maine. After retirement she and her husband moved to Florida full time.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William Ivan Richards, daughter Susan Richards and brothers Joseph and James Reynolds, son-in-law Mike Andrews.

She is survived by her loving children: Patrick (Karen) Richards of Schuylerville, John (Nancy) Richards of Ballston Spa, Paul (Tammy) Richards of North Creek and Barbara Andrews of Saratoga Springs; sisters: Mary (Don) Boyle of Ashburn, VA and Catherine (Jay) Bernatchy of Sacramento, CA; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.