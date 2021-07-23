 Skip to main content
Patricia A. (Reynolds) Richards
Patricia A. (Reynolds) Richards

Patricia A. (Reynolds) Richards

Dec. 31, 1932—July 14, 2021

SARATOGA — Patricia A. (Reynolds) Richards, 88, a resident of Wesley Healthcare Center, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

She was born December 31, 1932, in Saratoga Springs, NY, to the late Joseph and Lottie (Edes) Reynolds.

Patricia was a 1950 graduate of St. Peter’s Academy and graduated from St. Mary’s Nursing School in 1953. She was a devoted Catholic, and her faith was an integral part of her life. In 1999, she retired after a career in nursing, where she spent 35 years at Saratoga Hospital and 13 years as an OB Nurse in Maine. After retirement she and her husband moved to Florida full time.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband William Ivan Richards, daughter Susan Richards and brothers Joseph and James Reynolds, son-in-law Mike Andrews.

She is survived by her loving children: Patrick (Karen) Richards of Schuylerville, John (Nancy) Richards of Ballston Spa, Paul (Tammy) Richards of North Creek and Barbara Andrews of Saratoga Springs; sisters: Mary (Don) Boyle of Ashburn, VA and Catherine (Jay) Bernatchy of Sacramento, CA; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY, 12871 with Father Edward Kacerguis officiating. Interment in the Gerald BH Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery will follow her services at 12 p.m.

Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

