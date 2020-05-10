Patricia A. "Patty" Butler

Patty graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany, before attending Siena College. She began her career with New York Telephone, later retiring from NYNEX (Verizon) after 31 years of service in 1991. She then joined Mickey at Buchanan & Butler Insurance, where she was a tireless advocate for both the growth of their business and their insurance clients. Patty had her second retirement in 2007, when they departed the insurance industry to spend more time traveling and enjoying family and friends.

Patty and Mickey were married on Feb. 4, 1967 and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his death in 2017. If Mickey was the life of the party, Patty was the music that kept the party going (often until the wee hours of the morning). She possessed an unmatched musical talent and could play virtually any song on the piano “by ear”. In their travels as a couple, if a piano could be found, Patty and Mickey brought the party, with her playing in the background and him singing away. They spent those 50 wonderful years boating, skiing, traveling and entertaining friends (both new and old) and family wherever they landed. From Brant Lake and Gore Mountain, to Ireland and Florida, she made it her life’s mission to make sure that guests in their company were always well fed and entertained, and that Mickey didn’t “misbehave” too badly.