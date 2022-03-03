Patricia A. "Pat" Sager

MALTA — Patricia A. “Pat” (Bradley) Sager, 81, returned to her heavenly home on Feb. 25, 2022.

Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Martha (Wright) Bradley and a graduate of St. John’s School in Rensselaer, the College of St. Rose and Maria College.

Pat retired from the Diocesan Schools of the Roman Catholic Diocease of Albany Schools where she had been a teacher for 52 years. She had recently been organist at Holy Mother & Child Church in Corinth and Luzerne and previously at St. Anthony of Padua Shrine Church in Troy. Pat was a member of Mercy Associates prayer group and a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park where she was a member of the funeral choir.

She was predeceased by her husband of 38 years, James “Jim” Sager who passed away on Aug. 26, 2020.

Sister of Virginia Bradley of Clayton, NC; and the late Mary (late Francis) VanSchaick; loving aunt of: Mary Beth Hardie (Al) of Cary, NC, Julianna Duncan (Kenneth) and Francis Joseph VanSchaick (Brynn), both of Clayton, NC and John Gerrit VanSchaick (Leigh Ann) of Hillsborough, NC; also survived by her grand-nieces and nephews: Matthew and Sarah Hardie, Nolan, Catie, Caroline and Owen Van Schaick, Olivia and Liam VanSchaick and Kristen and Kailey Duncan; sister-in-law of: Bob, Ray and David Sager; also survived by other neices, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065.

There will be no calling hours.

Interment will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Watervliet, NY.

The family would like to thank everyone that reached out and prayed for Patsy in her time of need.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 RT-9, Clifton Park, NY 12065.

