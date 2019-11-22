May 31, 1946 — Nov. 20, 2019
HARTFORD — Patricia A. (Osborne) Hilder, 73, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by family a month after her husband, Raymond, passed.
Born on May 31, 1946 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Eileen (Goodale) Osborne and the late Howard Osborne. Raised by the late Floyd and Susie Brayton. Patricia was a graduate of Hartford Central School and retired from Glens Falls Hospital after 35 years. On Oct. 4, 1964, Pat married Raymond Hilder, and they spent 55 years together until his passing on Oct. 20. She loved hosting family holidays, her flower garden and going to the auctions with her husband. She was the greatest wife, mother and grandmother, always kind and patient. She loved her dogs, Izzy and Patty.
In addition to her father and husband, Pat was predeceased by her aunt, Susie Chadwick Brayton; and her uncle, Floyd Brayton.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Melissa Rockenstire (George) of Hampton, Floyd Hilder (Lori) of Hartford, Patricia Kasuba (Stanley) of Whitehall and Raymond Hilder (Beth) of Brandon, Vermont; her grandchildren, Breanne Ryder (Clayton), Rachael Pratt (Dusty), Samantha Kasuba and Allie and Lucas Lacey; her step-grandchildren, Allie and Steven Lathrop; her great-grandchildren, Knox and Addison Pratt and Wyatt Ryder; her mother, Eileen Osborne; her sister, Marion Austin (Harold); her brother, Howie Osborne (Sandy,) all of Whitehall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; and friends that were dear to her, Rebecca Kennett, Jennie Biddiscombe, Sharon Geerts and Lorraine Pike.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. following the calling hours at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the spring at Mettowee Cemetery, Granville.
To post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
